Lyft Ignores Rapes And Sex Assaults, Passengers Say

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Lyft was hit with a lawsuit in California state court on Wednesday filed by 19 rape and sexual assault accusers who say the ride-hailing company fails to protect vulnerable riders despite purportedly knowing that “several thousands of women” have been assaulted by its drivers. The lawsuit was filed by six named women, 13 “Jane Roes” and a “John Roe” who is an accuser’s husband, who live in 13 states across the country. The 20 plaintiffs seek to hold Lyft Inc. responsible for the alleged sexual assaults, claiming 14 causes of action including vicarious liability for the attacks, product liability and other negligence...

