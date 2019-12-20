Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

The Most Notable Personal Injury And Med Mal Cases Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 12:59 PM EST) -- Personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys saw yet another year of precedent-setting rulings and significant developments in 2019, from the U.S. Supreme Court turning down Remington's appeal in a Sandy Hook suit to the Third Circuit letting travelers sue the TSA over misconduct by screeners.

Justices Allow Sandy Hook Families to Sue Remington

The U.S. Supreme Court said in November that it wouldn't take up a bid by Remington Arms Co. LLC to review a Connecticut court ruling that allowed the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims to sue the gunmaker.

The high court's denial will allow a case to go...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies