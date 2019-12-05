What To Watch As T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Fight Goes To Trial

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- T-Mobile and Sprint Corp. go to trial Monday in New York to defend their megamerger, as Democratic attorneys general pursue a rare, direct challenge to their federal peers in a case that will test the strength of U.S. wireless competition and the importance of fostering next-generation technology. The states argue that no government-imposed safeguards can prevent the merger from having an anti-competitive impact on wireless rates, while the companies assert that any alleged harm is addressed by deals they cut with federal enforcers that obligate them to aggressively expand their next-generation networks. The legal fight will likely feature fierce courtroom debate...

