Elon Musk's 'Pedo' Tweet 'Devastated' Spelunker, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (December 5, 2019, 11:38 PM EST) -- The wife of a British cave explorer suing Elon Musk for defamation told a California jury in videotaped testimony Thursday that her husband was "really devastated" after Musk labeled him a "pedo guy" in an infamous tweet that generated hundreds of news stories across the world. Vanessa Unsworth, who is amicably separated from her husband Vernon Unsworth, said that shortly after she heard on the news that Musk had called her husband a pedophile on Twitter, she spoke to him on the phone and learned how hurt he was by the comment. "He was really devastated by it," Vanessa Unsworth said,...

