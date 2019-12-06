Jury Says Elon Musk Didn't Defame With 'Pedo Guy' Tweet

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:44 PM EST) -- Elon Musk did not defame a British cave explorer when the Tesla CEO labeled him a “pedo guy” in an infamous tweet, a California federal jury found Friday, following less than an hour of deliberations. An eight-member jury rejected the claim that Vernon Unsworth, who captured worldwide fame for helping rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach from an underwater cave, was defamed and suffered damages as a result of Musk’s tweet. The jury also rejected Unsworth’s claim that Musk knew or should have known that reasonable readers would interpret his tweet as an accusation that the spelunker was a...

