Congress Threatens Tech Cos. With Encryption Legislation

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:08 PM EST) -- The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee warned tech giants on Tuesday that Congress may force them to allow law enforcement access to encrypted communications, as bipartisan lawmakers complained that criminals were using encryption to elude the authorities. "You're going to find a way to do this, or we're going to do it for you. We're not going to live in a world where a bunch of child abusers can have a safe haven to practice their craft," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, told privacy executives from Apple and Facebook during the Senate's highest-profile encryption hearing since 2016, after the FBI...

