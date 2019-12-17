Key Developments In 2019 Anti-Corruption Enforcement

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- 2019 marked another busy year for U.S. anti-corruption enforcement agencies. So far this year, the U.S. Department of Justice has resolved nine Foreign Corrupt Practices Act cases against corporations (seven through criminal resolutions and two through declinations with disgorgements), recovering approximately $1.6 billion from these corporate resolutions alone.[1] The DOJ has also announced charges against 34 individuals — more individual actions in a single year than ever before — as well as a number of convictions, including both guilty pleas and trial convictions.[2] The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been similarly active. In fiscal year 2019 (which ran from Oct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS