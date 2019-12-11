Chinese Prof Keeps Huawei-Funded Wilson Sonsini Attys

Law360, New York (December 11, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Chinese professor accused of conspiring with China-based tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to steal information from a California semiconductor startup told a Brooklyn federal judge Wednesday that he will keep his Huawei-funded lawyers from Wilson Sonsini despite snags that could arise from the arrangement. Bo Mao repeatedly confirmed to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen that he wishes to keep his current defense team. Mao, of Xiamen University, entered into a licensing and nondisclosure agreement with California-based CNEX Labs Inc. to obtain a computer part with an embedded software development kit, according to court filings, purportedly for academic research....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS