How Cos. Can Obtain TCPA-Compliant Text Message Consent

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 1:51 PM EST) -- The Telephone Consumer Protection Act makes it illegal to use an automatic telephone dialing system to text or call consumers for telemarketing purposes without prior express written consent.[1] Adequate consent under the TCPA remains a highly litigated issue within the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second and Ninth Circuits, particularly for text message communications.[2] Many companies have utilized popular tools such as clickwrap agreements and double opt-in processes to obtain consent under the TCPA. Clickwrap Agreements Many businesses use clickwrap agreements to obtain consent to user agreements. Such agreements require website users to affirmatively manifest consent by clicking on an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS