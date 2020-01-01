Construction Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Construction attorneys are likely to have their hands full going into 2020, with a slate of consequential cases touching on issues like the New York City MTA's ability to punish contractors and whether widely used steel straps used to protect buildings during hurricanes are defective. Here, Law360 looks at three big cases construction attorneys will be watching in the new year. An MTA Crackdown A New York nonprofit representing five associations of construction contractors is suing the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority over what it calls a “draconian” new debarment law that could upend government contracting well beyond the Empire State....

