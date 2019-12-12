New York Court Certifies Appeal In GM Ignition Switch Claims

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 7:53 PM EST) -- The multibillion-dollar question of whether General Motors owes car owners for lowering the value of their vehicles by revealing a deadly defect is headed to the Second Circuit, after the New York federal judge overseeing a sprawling multidistrict litigation against the auto giant agreed to fast-track the issue. In a 33-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said he did not “make this decision lightly,” since granting the car owners’ so-called interlocutory appeal could well result “in potentially lengthy delay.” In general those requests are rare, as they allow parties to appeal individual rulings before an entire case...

