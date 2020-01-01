Major Antitrust Developments To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Google, Facebook and other U.S. technology platforms are feeling the pressure from a groundswell of attention being paid to antitrust heading into 2020, and while some of the popular sentiment pushes the boundaries of conventional enforcement, more traditional concerns, like the pending merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, are also looming. Here, Law360 looks at key cases in antitrust for the new year. Tech-lash The biggest antitrust case to watch this year is the one that has yet to — and may not — materialize. The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a broad investigation into large technology platforms that officials say extends...

