Trump's Diversion Of $3.6B For Wall Draws Judge's Queries

Law360, Washington (December 16, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge appeared conflicted Monday over President Donald Trump bypassing Congress to transfer $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build his long-promised southwest border wall, sharply challenging attorneys for both sides about the legality of Trump's reallocation of congressional funding. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden expressed his reservations while hearing more than three hours of arguments in the administration's bid to toss a pair of consolidated suits by Texas landowners and environmental organizations over claims that the president violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the Constitution by redirecting funds without congressional approval. The plaintiffs, including the Center...

