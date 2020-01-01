Personal Injury And Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- A Florida Supreme Court case that could overturn a law barring adult children from suing doctors for the wrongful death of a parent and high court cases in Texas and Pennsylvania over mass shooting liability are among the cases personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys will be following in 2020. Here, Law360 takes a look at a handful of cases that could shape the future of personal injury and medical malpractice law. Fla. Justices to Review Med Mal Wrongful Death Law The Florida Supreme Court will review the constitutionality of a state law that bars adult children from suing doctors for...

