$1.4T Gov't Funding Deal Has Border Wall, Generics, Pensions

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- With four days before a shutdown deadline, Congress on Monday unveiled a sprawling $1.4 trillion spending deal for fiscal year 2020 that touches generic drugs, pension funds, the border wall, tobacco purchases, research on gun violence, federal salaries and health care taxes. Funding for the entire government is prescribed in a pair of bills totaling 2,313 pages after a deal among Republicans and Democrats in both chambers, in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Congress is expected to approve the spending this week, and the White House has signaled President Donald Trump will sign the legislation. A compromise was reached on...

