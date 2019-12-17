Real Estate Rumors: Acadia, Sterling Bay, Sardis

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- Acadia Realty Trust has teamed up with Prusik Group to buy a retail property on Broadway in New York for $28 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of Prusik’s role and an earlier report from PincusCo on the transaction. The deal is for the leasehold interest at 565 Broadway, where Victoria’s Secret Pink has space, and the seller is an entity connected with Florida investor Marsha Soffer, the journal said. Chicago developer Sterling Bay is seeking to build a 14-story office property on West Carroll Avenue in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS