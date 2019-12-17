Feds' Failure To Free $3.6B In Wall Funds Tees Up Circuit Fight

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge refused Tuesday to lift his order blocking the Trump administration from spending $3.6 billion of military funds to construct a border wall, teeing up a fight in two circuit courts over the blocked funds. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge David Briones rejected the federal government's request for permission to spend the military construction funds on the wall during its appeal to the Fifth Circuit, after the judge found that the administration had overstepped its authority by diverting funds for a wall when Congress had earmarked them for other purposes. The Trump administration had asked both...

