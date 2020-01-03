Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 1:41 PM EST) -- European enforcers cut a deal clearing a $21.4 billion biotech transaction while their U.S. peers approved several multibillion-dollar tie-ups only to launch unusual challenges against two other mergers. Here’s a look at the major merger review developments of December. Approvals The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority gave the unconditional go-ahead Dec. 6 to Belgian playing card company Cartamundi’s plans to snap up the maker of the popular Bicycle brand of cards, United States Playing Cards Co. The Federal Trade Commission and the CMA separately cleared Switzerland-based Roche’s $4.8 billion offer to take over Philadelphia-based gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics Inc....

