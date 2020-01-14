Gov't Contractor Suspension And Debarment: 2019 In Review

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Ten years have passed since the National Defense Authorization Act of 2009 ushered in a new era of suspension and debarment activity with a requirement that all federal agencies publish an annual summary of the activities and accomplishments of their debarment programs. This transparency (and accountability) measure achieved its intended effect, as the last decade has seen both a surge in suspension and debarment activity and a steady progression of notable developments and innovations in debarment policy and practice. The past year was no exception. The government’s October 2019 annual report on federal suspension and debarment activity revealed that federal agencies...

