Feds Face 'Aggressive' Order To Turn In Missing Census Docs

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge scolded the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to turn over thousands of documents regarding the since-blocked citizenship question on the 2020 Census and imposed an “aggressive” timeline for the government to sort through them. Fueling the American Civil Liberties Union’s request for sanctions, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Thursday gave the DOJ less than two months to review more than 2,000 documents potentially relevant to the origins of the Trump administration’s attempt to add the question. The U.S. Supreme Court last year thwarted administration efforts to include the question. The judge, who had found after...

