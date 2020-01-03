States Back RI In Fight To Keep Climate Suit In State Court

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- A coalition of 13 states, co-led by California and Massachusetts' attorneys general, has asked the First Circuit to keep Rhode Island's climate change suit against Shell Oil Products Co. LLC, ExxonMobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. in state court, saying the suit raises no federal issue. The amicus brief filed Thursday, pushing back against the energy giants' bid to remove the suit to federal court, comes a week after Rhode Island asked the appellate panel to uphold U.S. District Judge William E. Smith's decision that the case should be litigated in state court. “There is no merit to the notion that Rhode...

