DOJ Corporate Plea Deals Face Increased Judicial Resistance

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- There is an emerging threat to corporate settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice: federal judges rejecting the sentence agreed to by the parties in heavily negotiated, binding plea agreements. Such pleas — commonly known as C pleas — are a critical mechanism for resolving a federal criminal investigation into corporate misconduct. The possibility that such complex resolutions may be derailed by a court is a critical obstacle for defense counsel to anticipate and navigate. This is exactly what happened to Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The DOJ investigation into the company began in late 2013, and a global resolution between the corporation,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS