Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Pauses Block On $3.6B In Border Wall Funding

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has allowed President Donald Trump to spend $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a border wall by lifting a lower court's block on the cash.

Noting that the U.S. Supreme Court recently stayed a similar injunction on another $2.5 billion in defense funds, a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that a Texas federal judge's order preventing the Trump administration from accessing the cash to fund the wall should likewise be paused.

"The government is entitled to the same relief here," the panel majority said, while also refusing the wall opponents' bid to hasten the appeal proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®