5th Circ. Pauses Block On $3.6B In Border Wall Funding

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has allowed President Donald Trump to spend $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a border wall by lifting a lower court's block on the cash. Noting that the U.S. Supreme Court recently stayed a similar injunction on another $2.5 billion in defense funds, a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that a Texas federal judge's order preventing the Trump administration from accessing the cash to fund the wall should likewise be paused. "The government is entitled to the same relief here," the panel majority said, while also refusing the wall opponents' bid to hasten the appeal proceedings....

