FIRREA Remains Potent Civil Fraud Enforcement Tool

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- Despite a proven ability to generate massive recoveries for the federal government and inflict severe financial pain on companies and individuals accused of violating it, the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act continues to operate largely out of the limelight, often overshadowed by the False Claims Act. But FIRREA enforcement and litigation — and the civil monetary penalties provision — deserve attention as the U.S. Department of Justice continues to use these tools strategically to great effect, as seen in several recent cases. When courts do speak on FIRREA liability and damages theories, the decisions often are noteworthy because the...

