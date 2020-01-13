High Court Rejects 2 VA Contracting Cases

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two cases on Monday asking it to delve into U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracting, including a policy clash involving the VA’s preference for veteran-owned small businesses and a dispute over the agency canceling a deal after a bidder's mistaken exclusion. In the first of those decisions, the high court left intact an October 2018 Federal Circuit ruling that the VA’s “rule of two,” requiring it to give preference to veteran-owned small business for contracts, took precedence over the AbilityOne program, a governmentwide contracting preference program for certain items made by the blind and significantly disabled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS