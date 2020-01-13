Energy Transfer Faces Another Suit In Mariner East Fallout

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A government employees' retirement fund has become the latest entity to claim it lost money when allegations became public that Energy Transfer LP coerced Pennsylvania state employees for a permit for its nearly $3 billion Mariner East natural gas pipeline system. Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System filed a putative shareholder class action Friday, accusing Energy Transfer of violating the Securities Exchange Act in federal court by allegedly using “illicit means” to pressure public officials to approve a key permit for the pipeline system despite stating in public filings that it was acting lawfully. When the Associated Press reported in November that...

