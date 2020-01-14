DC-Led Group Blasts Trump's Proposed Asylum Worker Rule

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- A coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by the District of Columbia, California and New Jersey, said Monday they are opposing a proposed Trump administration rule the states say illegally obstructs asylum-seekers from applying for work permits. The coalition, which also includes Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, among others, filed a comment letter with the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that the proposed rule would cause delays, confuse applicants and needlessly burden the system of processing work permits for asylum applicants. One issue with the proposed rule, the states said, is a requirement that asylum-seekers wait 365 days from the date...

