VW Aims To DQ Ex-FBI Chief From 'Clean Diesel' Bellwether

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Volkswagen has told a California federal judge that former FBI director Louis J. Freeh cannot testify on behalf of plaintiffs in an upcoming bellwether trial because Freeh previously received confidential information when he was angling to represent Volkswagen in mounting litigation tied to its "clean diesel" emissions scandal. Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. filed a motion earlier this week asking U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to disqualify Freeh as a plaintiff's expert for 10 consumers who opted out of Volkswagen's $10 billion settlement in multidistrict litigation over the emissions scandal. The opt-out plaintiffs' bellwether trial...

