9th Circ. Told It Can Wade Into Big Fish App Pop-Up Fight

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- Mobile gaming consumers in a pair of proposed class actions alleging the Big Fish Casino app is illegal gambling told the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that the appellate court does have basis to review a lower court's refusal to stop the operators of the app from using pop-ups that may block potential class members from joining the cases. The arguments come after the Ninth Circuit questioned whether it has jurisdiction to address the issue in the middle of the ongoing litigation. The plaintiffs say that essentially the lower court in Washington denied their injunction, giving them a basis to appeal....

