Tech Giants Join Fight Against Trump 'Public Charge' Policy

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- More than 100 businesses and trade associations, including tech giants LinkedIn, Twitter and Microsoft, have thrown their support behind a lawsuit challenging a policy that would penalize low-income green card applicants, arguing that the new restrictions will hurt U.S. employers. In a friend-of-the-court brief filed Thursday, the organizations urged the Fourth Circuit to uphold a lower court order halting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's so-called public charge rule, which would allow DHS to deny green cards to immigrants found likely to need public benefits in the future. Under the policy, DHS could look at a variety of criteria when making...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS