Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Simpson, White

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation with Representation, Visa acquires fintech company Plaid for $5.3 billion, a Blackstone real estate trust makes a $4.6 billion play for two Vegas hotels, and Saudi Aramco’s IPO raises another $3.8 billion. Visa’s $5.3B Fintech Buy Visa said Jan. 13 that it will pay $5.3 billion to acquire fintech company Plaid, jump-starting the global payments giant's entry into fintech in a deal steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. The Skadden team advising Visa includes tax partner Nathan Giesselman. The Wilson team advising Plaid includes tax partner Jonathan...

