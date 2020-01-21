Key Trends In Energy Antitrust Enforcement And Litigation

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Both the antitrust agencies and private litigants continued to focus on the energy industry in 2019. While the number of reportable energy transactions declined slightly, they remain a key segment of interest for merger review, representing 6.7% of all second requests. And even without new criminal cartel actions or other nonmerger enforcement actions in the energy space last year, this year saw several new policy initiatives announced that will likely impact energy companies moving forward. Energy-related private civil litigation remained active, with many cases moving past motions to dismiss, and others ending with substantial settlements paid, but defendants did score some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS