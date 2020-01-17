Pulling Up Stakes: Sidley, Baker Botts, Hogan Lovells

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- In our latest roundup of deal-makers on the move, Sidley Austin snagged a private equity pro from Linklaters for its Singapore office, Baker Botts bolstered its media and telecommunications practice and Hogan Lovells added a veteran capital markets practitioner in London. Sidley Austin LLP drew Parthiv Rishi away from Linklaters LLP, where he previously led the firm's financial sponsor and private equity practice in Southeast Asia. Rishi joins Sidley Austin's mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice. Rishi has clients in Europe and Asia and has worked on deals in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and India, among others. He focuses his...

