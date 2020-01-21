The Int'l, Federal And State Taxation Forecast For 2020

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- This article looks forward to events coming in 2020 in U.S. international, federal and state taxation, including anticipated legislative, regulatory and controversy developments. International Regulatory In 2020 the regulatory framework will continue to develop regarding the new international tax regime enacted in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).[1] The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have released final regulations governing the Internal Revenue Code Section 965 transition tax, the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or BEAT (which generally imposes a minimum tax liability on large corporate taxpayers with significant deductible payments), the Section 951A tax...

