Sprint/T-Mobile Denial 'Problematic,' FCC Commish Warns

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- With a decision in the trial over T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint drawing near, FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly warned Tuesday that a ruling against the companies could give states much more leverage to challenge future deals. While he said the case brought by a group of state attorneys general in New York federal court is unfounded, O’Rielly asserted that an outcome in the states' favor could be “incredibly problematic,” disrupting future mergers and acquisitions on a broad scale. “I don’t see the validity of the states’ arguments. I’m equally troubled by what it could mean if the states were to prevail” anyway, he said...

