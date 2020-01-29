How Bilzin Sumberg Helped Miami Get Another Super Bowl

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- Bilzin Sumberg helped this weekend's Super Bowl LIV host Hard Rock Stadium land the big game by negotiating an innovative agreement with Miami-Dade County that paved the way for more than half a billion dollars in stadium upgrades after rain plagued previous contests. The National Football League typically looks for stadiums with a roof or in a warm, dry climate to host its biggest yearly event. After Miami saw rain during the 2007 Super Bowl and in the week leading up to the 2010 contest, it was clear Hard Rock Stadium would need a roof or canopy if it wanted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS