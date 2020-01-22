Mass. Tribe Urges 1st Circ. To Undo Casino Permit Ruling

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) urged the First Circuit on Tuesday to overturn a Massachusetts federal judge’s ruling that the tribe must obtain municipal permits to build its planned Martha’s Vineyard casino, saying the decision violates the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ruled in June that the tribe could open the casino after the First Circuit had overturned his decision blocking the project but sided with the Town of Aquinnah's argument that its permitting requirements still applied to the project under the circuit court’s directive to enter judgment for the tribe....

