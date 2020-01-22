Securities Law Firms Vie For Lead In Energy Transfer Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Four prominent firms well-versed in securities law submitted bids Tuesday to lead or help lead a proposed shareholders’ class action against pipeline company Energy Transfer LP. The Rosen Law Firm PA, Labaton Sucharow LLP, Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP are the notable names among the lead counsel appointment requests in the suit. According to the appointment bids pending before U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh in Pennsylvania, the Rosen Law Firm seeks to represent proposed lead plaintiff Pro-Alpha Investments Limited, while Labaton and Abraham Fruchter are proposed members of the legal team for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS