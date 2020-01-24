Ex-NFL Player Urges Judge Not To Sack ERISA Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- A former NFL player has urged a New York federal judge not to spike a proposed class action claiming his retirement plan’s supervisory board failed to disclose enough information about players’ benefits, arguing the latest version of his suit includes enough details to keep it in court. Christopher Hudson on Thursday defended his amended Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint against bids to dismiss from the retirement board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan, the NFL Players Association and the NFL Management Council. Hudson argued his claim that the board failed to make important disclosures about how to...

