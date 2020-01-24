States Urge DC Circ. To Block Rule Speeding Up Deportations

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- Nearly two dozen attorneys general have backed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration policy to deport more immigrants faster, telling the D.C. Circuit that the policy would separate families and lead to errors. After a lower court stopped the policy from taking effect while the suit continues, a coalition of 21 states and the District of Columbia urged the circuit court to continue barring the Trump administration from deporting immigrants with stronger ties to the U.S. without a full immigration court hearing. Currently, only recent border-crossers can face those fast-tracked proceedings. If the administration is permitted to expand those proceedings, people...

