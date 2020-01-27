Textron Looks To Nix Stock-Drop Suit Over Arctic Cat Buy

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Textron Inc. has urged a New York federal court to toss a shareholder suit over a stock drop allegedly linked to misrepresentations made about its 2017 acquisition of a snowmobile company, contending that the investors haven't pointed to any misleading statements. Investors say that aviation and recreational vehicle company Textron exaggerated its progress in freeing up an inventory backlog that came with its purchase of Arctic Cat, and that it lied about the extent of Arctic's integration into Textron, and therefore the deal's financial prospects. On Friday, Textron asked the court to dismiss the suit, arguing that the shareholders hadn't identified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS