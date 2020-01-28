Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, G6 Hospitality, DL3 Realty

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to lease 450,000 square feet on Staten Island, Crain’s New York Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a warehouse at the Matrix Global Logistics Park, which is being built by a venture of Matrix Development Group and Morgan Stanley, according to the report. G6 Hospitality has sold a Motel 6 in Lantana, Florida, for $8.4 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for a 154-room, 39,520-square-foot motel located at 1310 W. Lantana Road, and the buyer is an entity managed by investor Vijay Patel, according to the report. The motel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS