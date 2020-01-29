Real Estate Rumors: Welsh, BentallGreenOak, Aspen Dental

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- A venture of investor David Welsh and developer Billy Macklowe is buying a development site in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood for less than $65 million, The New York Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for a site at 120 Fifth Ave., where the venture plans to build a mix of residential, retail, grocery store and parking space, and the seller is investor Brian Ezra, the Post said. Real estate investment firm BentallGreenOak has picked up an industrial property in the City of Industry, California, for $61 million, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The...

