Cook Group Forms As Minority, Women-Owned Defense Firm

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- Litigator Kerryann Cook and more than 25 other attorneys have formed The Cook Group, a women- and minority-owned legal firm that will focus on defending clients in class actions, product liability, environmental, and sports and entertainment-related suits, Cook announced Monday. Cook is leaving McGivney Kluger & Cook PC after 15 years at the firm, along with several other members of her practice group there, she told Law360 on Monday. At McGivney Kluger, Cook headed the product liability, environmental and toxic torts, class and mass torts and appellate practices. In addition, she is a registered sports agent and led the firm's sports...

