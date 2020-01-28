Drivers Rip VW Bid To DQ Former FBI Chief In Bellwether Trial

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- Consumers gearing up to face Volkswagen in an upcoming bellwether trial urged a California federal judge Monday to allow former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh to testify as their damages expert, rejecting the German automaker's claims that Freeh has confidential information concerning its "clean diesel" emissions litigation. Ten purchasers and lessees of seven Volkswagen and Audi TDI vehicles who opted out of Volkswagen's earlier $10 billion settlement in multidistrict litigation over the emissions-cheating scandal fired back at an attempt by Volkswagen AG and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. to disqualify Freeh as an expert on damages. The opt-out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS