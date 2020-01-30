Amazon Says Bias Suit Over Its Job Ads Threatens Calif. Cos.

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (January 30, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- Amazon urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss a proposed class action alleging it violated discrimination laws by blocking older workers from seeing its job ads on Facebook, arguing that thousands of Golden State employers could be sued by anyone with a "general grievance" if the case proceeds. During a hearing in San Jose, Amazon.com Inc.'s counsel, Jason C. Schwartz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, argued there's no evidence the job seekers' claims and the companies' conduct are tied to California and therefore the claims can't meet the standard under the U.S. Supreme Court's Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Ct....

