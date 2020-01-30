FCC Floats $13M Fine For 'Hateful' Political Robocaller

Law360 (January 30, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed a nearly $13 million fine against a man it said ran a half-dozen robocalling operations that tried to stir up strife during the 2018 midterm elections, including the Florida and Georgia gubernatorial contests. The FCC found that Scott Rhodes illegally masked his caller ID, using an online application that made more than 6,000 calls calls in six states appear to be coming from the recipients' neighbors. The FCC said Rhodes apparently spoofed the robocalls to avoid liability "while earning publicity for his personal brand and his website." According to the agency, the prerecorded calls were loaded with...

