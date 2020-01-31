13 Firms To Steer 7-IPO Week Led By Another $1B-Plus Deal

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- Thirteen law firms will steer seven companies set to price initial public offerings totaling over $2.1 billion the week of Feb. 3, highlighted by a potential $1 billion-plus IPO from a private equity-backed drug developer. Latham & Watkins LLP is guiding two offerings in the coming week’s lineup, representing one issuer and one underwriting team, and a dozen other law firms are handling one deal each. The roster of prospective public companies is led by drug development services provider PPD Inc., which expects to raise about $1.5 billion. Issuers across the life sciences, technology, retail, real estate and financial sectors are...

