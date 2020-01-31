Record Facebook Deal May Boost US Privacy Law Push

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- Facebook's record $550 million biometric privacy settlement is likely to put increased pressure on state and federal lawmakers to enact stronger privacy protections that allow more consumers across the country to sue for a range of alleged data misdeeds. The proposed deal disclosed Wednesday between Facebook and a class of millions of Illinois consumers showcased the strength of the state's unique Biometric Information Privacy Act, which is the only law of its kind in the U.S. that allows for private litigation. It also reinvigorated questions about why more states don't have similar protections on the books, consumer advocates say. "This case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS