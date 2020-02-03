DOJ Questions Democrats' ACA Appeal Rights At High Court

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday cast doubt on Democrats' ability to appeal a Fifth Circuit ruling on the Affordable Care Act’s constitutionality, a move aimed at averting review anytime soon by the U.S. Supreme Court. In an opposition brief at the Supreme Court, the DOJ asserted that the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives lacks legal standing to seek the high court’s review, and that there are “serious questions” about the rights of Democratic state attorneys general to seek review right now. With respect to House Democrats, the DOJ argued that lawmakers have “no authority” to represent the federal government...

